Harsh summer ahead, mercury may soar above normal in most parts in April-June

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, April 1
Most parts of India are likely to experience above-normal maximum temperatures between April and June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
It said most parts of the country, except South Peninsular, would witness above-normal maximum temperatures in April, May and June. East India — especially Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh — would be worst hit by the extremely hot weather.
March was comparatively colder than the previous year by 1.69 degrees Celsius, receiving 30 per cent above normal rainfall due to seven western disturbances, it said.
The IMD has predicted above-normal heatwave over most parts of central India, east India and northwest India. Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal would witness a significantly higher number of heatwave days in the upcoming summer season.
Northwest, however, will be heat-wave-free in April. Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, said it was highly unlikely that the northwest — Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi — would witness any heatwave in April.
In March, 68 persons died owing to the extreme weather conditions — lighting, heavy rainfall and hailstorms. Of them, 60 had died in lightning incidents. Over 15 were injured and more than 490 head of cattle perished due to lightning. The IMD said seven persons reportedly died, 29 were injured and 63 head of cattle perished in March because of heavy rain across the country.
Last month, the Centre For Policy Research said a review of 37 heat action plans in India showed most of them did not explicitly carry out vulnerability assessments, leaving the authorities with little data on where to direct their scarce resources.
Meanwhile, senior officials of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research said the mango crop in the country had been damaged up to 20 per cent because of the untimely rains, hailstorm and strong wind.
Normal rainfall in April
- Based on data collected from 1971 to 2020, the country on an average receives 39.2 mm of rainfall in April
- Normal to above normal precipitation is expected over most parts of northwest, central and peninsular region, while below normal rain is predicted in the east and northeast India
- La Nina conditions, cooling of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America that favours the Indian monsoon, have weakened, according to the IMD.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...