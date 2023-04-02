Harsh summer ahead, mercury may soar above normal in most parts in April-June

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, April 1

Most parts of India are likely to experience above-normal maximum temperatures between April and June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It said most parts of the country, except South Peninsular, would witness above-normal maximum temperatures in April, May and June. East India — especially Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh — would be worst hit by the extremely hot weather.

March was comparatively colder than the previous year by 1.69 degrees Celsius, receiving 30 per cent above normal rainfall due to seven western disturbances, it said.

The IMD has predicted above-normal heatwave over most parts of central India, east India and northwest India. Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal would witness a significantly higher number of heatwave days in the upcoming summer season.

Northwest, however, will be heat-wave-free in April. Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, said it was highly unlikely that the northwest — Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi — would witness any heatwave in April.

In March, 68 persons died owing to the extreme weather conditions — lighting, heavy rainfall and hailstorms. Of them, 60 had died in lightning incidents. Over 15 were injured and more than 490 head of cattle perished due to lightning. The IMD said seven persons reportedly died, 29 were injured and 63 head of cattle perished in March because of heavy rain across the country.

Last month, the Centre For Policy Research said a review of 37 heat action plans in India showed most of them did not explicitly carry out vulnerability assessments, leaving the authorities with little data on where to direct their scarce resources.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research said the mango crop in the country had been damaged up to 20 per cent because of the untimely rains, hailstorm and strong wind.

Normal rainfall in April