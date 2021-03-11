Supreme Court stays Haryana Judicial Services (Mains) Exam scheduled for May 6 to 8

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Haryana Judicial Services (Mains) Examination scheduled for May 6 to 8 as it clashes with the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Examination.

The top court asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to inform it about the possible rescheduled dates for the examination and posted the matter for May 9.

A Bench led by Justice Vineet Saran had on Monday adjourned to May 4 the hearing on a petition seeking postponement of the Mains examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch), 2021, on the grounds that it clashed with the date of the Preliminary Exam of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam, 2021.

It had deferred the hearing after the petitioner’s counsel submitted that a copy of the petition would be served on the Haryana counsel during the day.

Originally, HJS (Mains) Examinations were scheduled to be held between April 22 and 24. However, the dates were changed to May 6-8 in order to avoid any clash with the Delhi Judicial Service (DJS) Preliminary Exam, scheduled to be held on April 24.