Haryana quota law: Supreme Court seeks to enlarge scope of hearing

New Delhi, February 11
Seeking to enlarge the scope of hearing on a Haryana law providing for 75 per cent quota to local people in private sector jobs, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Solicitor General if it should hear all such matters pending in various high courts together.
The question was posed by a Bench led by Justice LN Rao during hearing on the Haryana Government’s petition against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order staying the state’s domicile quota law. Pointing out that similar laws have been passed in Andhra and Jharkhand and they have been challenged in the high courts, the Bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to verify it and gather the details. —
