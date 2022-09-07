Hasina visit: No breach of protocol, says govt

New Delhi, September 6
The Indian Foreign Office here denied there had been any breach of protocol during PM Sheikh Hasina’s ongoing visit.
The Opposition has claimed that a Minister of State and some middle-level MEA officials received Hasina, and that neither the PM nor the President came to receive her. It was pointed out that in contrast, PM Narendra Modi had received Hasina at the airport in 2015 and 2017.
It was also alleged that instead of President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi welcomed Hasina at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour. “Hasina’s visit was accorded a state visit, which is the highest level of protocol. Can’t comment on what Opposition has to say, but PM Hasina was accorded a warm welcome with full protocol,” says the Foreign Office.
Meanwhile, Hasina on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu.
