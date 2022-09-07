Hate has spread in the name of caste, religion; can lead to civil war, says Ashok Gehlot ahead of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI

Kanyakumari, September 7

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the ruling BJP, claiming hate had spread in the country in the name of caste and religion and, if not checked, it could lead to a civil war.

Addressing a press conference here ahead of the launch of the party's 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Gehlot said the party's rank and file is in favour of Rahul Gandhi again becoming Congress president.

"We will all work together under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. There are big challenges before the country and if Rahul Gandhi becomes the party chief, it will be easier to deal with them," he said.

He said there is a need to give the slogan of 'Bharat Jodo' as an atmosphere has been created in the country, for the first time since Independence, that there is hate, tension and violence.

The whole country is concerned about this, he said.

"We have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that you should appeal that there should be love, brotherhood and harmony among people and violence will not be tolerated. He has not done so till now," Gehlot said.

"There is so much polarisation, hate has been created in the name of caste and religion. If this is not controlled, it can lead to a civil war," he said.

May better sense prevail, he said.

Rahul Gandhi believes in non-violence, he said, adding that he had no hatred in his heart.