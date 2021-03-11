Hate remarks: Protests erupt across states after Friday prayers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

There were massive protests across the country after Friday prayers against alleged provocative remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal about Prophet Muhammad.

Protests were staged all through the day in various cities, including Delhi, Lucknow and Ranchi. People gathered in large numbers outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi to demand Nupur Sharma’s arrest. According to the Delhi Police, the protesters were removed immediately and the situation was brought under control.

In the light of possible disturbance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told the police to ensure tight security. Hundreds of protesters took to streets in many cities. Stones were pelted at policemen in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during the protests which were also witnessed in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow. Last week, Kanpur witnessed a violent protest, which left about 40 persons hurt. The police arrested 136 persons from six districts of the state.

Posters of suspended BJP leaders set on fire. PTI

In Prayagraj, some motorcycles and carts were set on fire and an attempt made to set ablaze a police vehicle, a police official said. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse mobs and peace was later restored, the official said, adding that one policeman was hurt in Prayagraj.

In West Bengal, massive crowd gathered at Park Circus area in Kolkata. Hundreds of protesters blocked roads in different parts of Howrah district. Some agitators clashed with personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on NH-6.

Curfew was imposed in parts of Jharkhand capital Ranchi after some policemen and others were injured while trying to control an irate mob near Hanuman temple in the city. Police fired in the air besides resorting to lathi-charge to control the mob which spilled out on the road after Friday prayers in a mosque located close by. The protesters shouted slogans and pelted policemen with stones.

The Delhi Police filed a case against Nupur Sharma and Jindal on Thursday, two weeks after the statements were made. The police also filed an FIR against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, journalist Saba Naqvi and others over their social media posts detrimental to public order.

In Gujarat, protests were held in some areas of Ahmedabad and Vadodara. Shops and markets in Muslim-dominated Dariyapur and Karanj areas in Ahmedabad remained shut. Protests were staged in several cities of Maharashtra.

FIR against Owaisi, 30 held for protest

The police have arrested 30 persons after a protest over an FIR against AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi for allegedly posting and sharing ‘inflammatory’ messages on social media, officials said.

No stir call given, claims shahi imam

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari has distanced himself from the demonstration outside Jama Masjid and sought action. “There was no call for a protest. Nobody knows who those people were,” he said.

Kids used in clashes, NCPCR seeks action

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said children were used in many of the “violent demonstrations” and that it would take a strict legal action in the matter.