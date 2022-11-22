Hate speech case: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan granted regular bail

Bareilly (UP), November 22
A special MP/MLA court on Tuesday granted regular bail to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who has challenged his conviction in the 2019 hate speech case in a sessions court.
Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction and sentencing in the case.
Khan’s lawyer Zubair Ahmed said special court judge Alok Dubey had awarded three-year imprisonment to the leader on October 27 for delivering hate speech during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.
At that time he was granted interim bail and an application was made to the court for regular bail, the lawyer said.
After hearing arguments of both sides, the court granted regular bail to Khan, he said.
Khan, who represented Rampur Sadar in the Assembly, will be out on bail until disposal of his petition by the sessions court.
The Assembly by-election in the Rampur Sadar constituency is scheduled for December 5.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
FIFA World Cup: Big upset as low-ranked Saudis shock Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win
Delirious Saudi fans chant: ‘Where is Messi? We beat him!’
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...
Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer
This contrasts police's assertion that Poonawala has confess...
Delhi Court extends Aaftab Poonawala's custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test
The accused will be required to connect the chain of events ...
AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral
He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets