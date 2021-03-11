Hate speech: File 'better' affidavit, Supreme Court tells Delhi cops

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

The Supreme Court today expressed displeasure over a Delhi Police affidavit that had said that “no hate speech was made” during an event held here last year and directed it to file a “better affidavit”.

The police had told the top court that “no specific words against any community were uttered” at an event organised here by the Hindu Yuva Vahini on December 19 last year.

The ASG seeks time to get instructions from the authorities to file a better affidavit... Two weeks’ time prayed for. List this matter on May 9. Better affidavit be filed on or before May 4. The Bench

“The affidavit has been filed by the DCP. We hope he has understood the nuances. Has he merely reproduced the inquiry report or applied mind? Is it your stand as well or the reproduction of the inquiry report of a Sub-Inspector level officer?” a Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka asked. The Bench questioned can such a stand be taken on an affidavit before the court and wanted to know who verified the affidavit and if the Delhi Police was accepting it as a correct finding. Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Delhi Police, said they would have a “re-look” at the matter and file a fresh affidavit. The SC was hearing a petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna HC Judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who has also sought a direction for an “independent, credible and impartial investigation” by an SIT into incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community. —

#hate speech