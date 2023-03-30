Hate speech will end the moment politicians stop using religion: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Terming hate speeches a “vicious circle”, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said these were a result of mixing politics with religion and wondered why states couldn’t develop a mechanism to check the menace.

Calling for separating religion from politics, a Bench led by Justice KM Joseph said, “A major problem arises when politicians mix politics with religion. The moment politics and religion are segregated, this will end. When politicians stop using religion, all this will stop. We have said in our recent verdict also that mixing politics with religion is dangerous for democracy.”

“Everyday fringe elements are making speeches to vilify others on TV and public forums,” the Bench, which also included Justice BV Nagarathna, said during the hearing of a petition seeking contempt of court action against various states, including Maharashtra, for failing to register FIRs against hate-mongering leaders. “This is going on because the state is impotent, powerless and doesn’t act in time. Why do we have the state at all if it’s silent?” it said, refusing to dispose of a contempt plea filed against the Maharashtra Government for allegedly failing to act on the top court’s order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned petitioner Shaheen Abdullah for being selective in highlighting hate speech incidents as he pointed out a derogatory speech made by a man in Kerala against a particular community and a DMK leader’s statement in Tamil Nadu. Mehta sought to know why the petitioner’s counsel did not implead the two states in the contempt petition.

As the Bench said the state had become impotent and powerless, Mehta said, “The Centre has banned the PFI (Popular Front of India). Please issue a notice to the state of Kerala so that it can respond to this.”