Have done no wrong: CPR after I-T searches

New Delhi, September 9
The Centre for Policy Research (CPR), an independent think tank, which was searched by Income Tax sleuths for two days earlier this week, today issued a statement claiming that that it has done nothing wrong and holds itself to the “highest standards of compliance”.
In the statement CPR president and Chief Executive Yamini Aiyar said, “We have extended full cooperation to the department during the survey and will continue to do so in the future.”
The Delhi offices of the CPR were among a few other NGOs searched by I-T sleuths on Wednesday and Thursday. Oxfam India and Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) that partly funds media outlets were also surveyed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony
Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...
India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA
To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...
'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice
The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...