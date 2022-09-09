 Clearly decided what to do, no confusion in my mind: Rahul Gandhi on Congress president's election : The Tribune India

Clearly decided what to do, no confusion in my mind: Rahul Gandhi on Congress president's election

Says it is the responsibility of the entire opposition to unite against the BJP in 2024 and everyone has a role in the process

Clearly decided what to do, no confusion in my mind: Rahul Gandhi on Congress president's election

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by party workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kanyakumari district on Friday. PTI

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 9

Ahead of the commencement of nomination process for the election to the post of Congress president, the party's favoured candidate Rahul Gandhi on Friday declared that he had decided what to do and there was no confusion in his mind about the issue.

"I have clearly decided in my mind what I am going to do. There is no confusion in my mind," said the former Congress president, amid calls from veterans to helm the party which is, electorally, at its worst in history.

Asked if he would contest the October 17 election for which nominations will happen from November 25 to 30, Gandhi kept the suspense lingering as he said, "Congress president's election is due. When that happens, clarity will come on whether I will stand. If I do not stand, you can ask me why I did not stand. I will answer you...Whether I become Congress president or not will become clear when elections take place. Wait till that time..." said the 52 year old Wayanad MP addressing a press conference in Tamil Nadu on the second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra which he described as an "attempt to connect to the people, listen to them and undo the damage the BJP and RSS had caused by dividing the country along religious, state and language lines."

Gandhi also sought to blame the BJP for the exodus of several leaders, low and high profile from the party over the past.

Asked why he was unable to convince some Congress leaders of the party's ideology, Gandhi said, "Well obviously the BJP has better means of putting pressure on them than I do. As I have said the BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country and they pressurise through these institutions. You know the role of CBI, ED and IT. We are not fighting a political party anymore. The fight now is between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition. This is not an easy fight, it is a difficult fight…. And a lot of people do not want to fight, they feel why get trapped. They feel it is better to make peace with BJP, fold hands before the BJP but my character is to fight for a certain idea of India."

The former party president also insisted that he was not "leading the padyatra and was only participating in it as a believer in the Congress ideology of pluralism versus the BJP vision of uniformity."

In clear deviation from the line he took during the Congress Chintan Shivir in Udaipur where he stressed that the Congress alone was best positioned to unite and lead the country against the BJP, Gandhi today batted for opposition unity.

"The entire opposition has a responsibility to come together against the BJP. Everyone has a role in this process and the conversation is ongoing," Rahul Gandhi said a day after TMC chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee skipped the mention of Congress among opposition allies she sees as potential to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi also rejected the BJP criticism that Bharat Jodo was irrelevant as the country was already united.

"I asked a young girl yesterday what her idea of India was. She defined India as people living in harmony. The question is are people living in harmony. As far as I can see the answer is no," said Gandhi, flanked by party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh who have been walking with Rahul as the second day of the journey got underway.

The yatra will traverse 3,500 km through 12 states and UTs and will end in Kashmir after five months.

Travellers will walk nearly 20 km a day and 119 leaders including Rahul Gandhi will walk the entire stretch.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

US argues F-16 support package to Pakistan not to alter military balance; India mum

2
Punjab

Comparison with Sikhs unfair, five Ks recognised for over 100 years: Supreme Court on hijab row

3
Sports

Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping 17-year-old girl

4
Jalandhar

Jalandhar doctor couple’s son gets 19th rank in NEET

5
World

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

6
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab over illegal registration of vehicles

7
Haryana

‘Thara fufa zinda hai’: Dead in govt records, 102-yr-old Rohtak man rides chariot, takes out procession to prove he is alive

8
Nation

India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings PP 15 in eastern Ladakh: Joint statement

9
Nation

US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022

10
Punjab

After CBI, now ED raids AAP's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

Don't Miss

View All
Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Top News

Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men

2 months after DSP's killing, mining mafia attacks police team in Haryana's Nuh

The miners climb on to the hills and pelt the police with st...

India declares one-day state mourning on Sept 11 as mark of respect to Queen

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

A team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit M...

Have made my decision, will reply when poll is held: Rahul Gandhi on being Cong chief again

Clearly decided what to do, no confusion in my mind: Rahul Gandhi on Congress president's election

Says it is the responsibility of the entire opposition to un...

BJP fires meme as Rahul begins day 2 of Congress’s revival journey

BJP fires meme as Rahul Gandhi begins day 2 of Congress's revival journey

The first test of Gandhi's mass outreach would be Gujarat, H...


Cities

View All

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat: Amritsar school management reaches out to cautious parents

NEET: Amritsar boy secures AIR 269

Baljit Singh Daduwal meets Nihangs injured in clash with followers of Dera Radha Soami

Amritsar MC officials collect Rs 11.03 cr property tax to date

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI chemist served show-cause notice

Injection deaths: PGI chemist served show-cause notice

AIR 7 for Mohali’s Arpit Narang in NEET

Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Study tour destinations changed, Chandigarh's 9 AAP councillors pack bags

Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Azad market

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Don't create confusion on SYL: Manoranjan Kalia to Arvind Kejriwal

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

NEET: Ludhiana's Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in investment, creation of employment, again

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Inderbir Singh Nijjar warn Ludhiana MC staff against harassment to public

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway: Land acquisition expedited in Ludhiana district

Devotees throng Guga Mari at Chhapar village

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

Amarinder Singh condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

Patiala civic body to shift fish market to new site by December-end

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Patiala administration gears up for Ganpati Visarjan