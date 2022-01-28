HC asks Centre to clarify if it wishes to withdraw stand opposing pleas to criminalise marital rape

Bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar has been conducting marathon hearings on batch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape

HC asks Centre to clarify if it wishes to withdraw stand opposing pleas to criminalise marital rape

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, January 28

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to inform whether it wishes to withdraw its 2017 affidavit in which it had submitted that marital rape cannot be made a criminal offence as it could become a phenomenon which may destabilise the institution of marriage and an easy tool for harassing husbands.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar, which has been conducting marathon hearings on a batch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape, asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma to take instructions on this aspect and listed the matter for January 31.

The court’s direction came after advocate Karuna Nundy, representing petitioner NGOs RIT Foundation and All India Democratic Women’s Association, sought a clarification as to whether she shall address on the written submissions and affidavits filed by the central government so far or they are withdrawing it.

To this, Justice Shakdher said, “Mr Sharma take instructions on that as well. What do you want? Monday.” This assumes significance as the Centre, in its affidavit filed in August 2017, had said the Supreme Court and various High Courts have already observed the rising misuse of Section 498A (harassment caused to a married woman by her husband and in-laws) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It had further said that marital rape has not been defined in an statue or law and while the offence of rape is defined under section 375 IPC, defining marital rape would call for a broad based consensus of the society.

However, in January, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the high court that it was considering a “constructive approach” to the issue and has sought suggestions from several stakeholders and authorities on comprehensive amendments to the criminal law.

He had said criminalisation of marital rape involves “family issues” as well as the dignity of a woman and cannot be looked at from a “microscopic angle” and sought some time to respond with the government’s stand.

The bench, on January 24, granted 10 days to the Centre to come back with its stand on the issue.

The court, which has been hearing the pleas on a daily basis since January 10, has concluded hearing the submissions of petitioners, Delhi government and some NGOs which have been opposing the pleas.

On Friday, Sharma submitted that the petitioners should advance their rejoinder arguments after the Centre places its arguments before the court.

However, the bench said that either the central government shall start its submissions from January 31 or it would hear the rejoinder arguments of petitioners.

“You are not starting so we will hear them. What to do now? If you do not start, we will hear them. Without you it is not going anywhere. At least we will hear Karuna Nundy and Colin Gonsalves (counsel for petitioners),” the bench said.

Sharma responded by saying there was “no unseemly hurry” in the matter and the court has already granted time to the Centre.

To this, Justice Shakdher shot back, “Please don’t say that. We have taken out our judicial time on this, so don’t say this and don’t enter on side issues. Let us have a dialogue on more substantial things, which is the law.” “Take a week after they have finished but at least start. You can come back on that,” the bench said.

During the hearing, NGO, Men Welfare Trust (MWT), which is opposing the batch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape, submitted that the Domestic Violence Act was specifically promulgated for recognizing spouse sexual violence.

Advocate Sai Deepak J, representing the NGO, submitted that the immunity provided is to protect the civil liberties of the husband, thanks to the nature of the relationship.

He also clarified that the entity which he represents is not against recognition of spousal sexual violence and claimed that some of the news reports have slightly misconstrued his submissions.

On this, the bench said “by the time we finish, we will also face flak.” Nundy also submitted that she has received rape threats but she has not talked about it.

MWT’s counsel had earlier argued that sexual intercourse between a husband and wife cannot be treated at par with that in non-marital relationships as the issue of consent cannot be divorced from the context of a marriage.

The bench was hearing PILs filed by NGOs RIT Foundation, All India Democratic Women’s Association, a man and a woman seeking striking down of the exception granted to husbands under the Indian rape law.

Under the exception given in Section 375 of the IPC, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under fifteen years of age, is not rape.

The petitioners had said that marital rape was the biggest form of sexual violence against women and the Delhi government had said that this act was already covered as a “crime of cruelty” under IPC.

The petitioner NGO has challenged the Constitutionality of section 375 IPC on the ground that it discriminated against married women being sexually assaulted by their husbands.

#DelhiHighCourt #MaritalRape

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr dist leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law