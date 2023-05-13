HC bars Imran’s arrest in all cases till May 15

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Political tensions in Pakistan continue despite the Islamabad High Court on Friday barring the authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in all cases till May 15.

Pm Sharif’s jibe If you want to keep favouring this laadla, then you should also release all dacoits. Shehbaz Sharif, pakistan pm

Earlier in the day, a separate Bench accepted Imran’s bail plea in the Al-Qadir Trust case and stopped the authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any case filed in Islamabad after May 9. In another case, the Islamabad High Court granted Imran protective bail till May 22.

It expressed anger after learning that the CCTV footage of Imran’s May 9 arrest had been stolen from the judicial complex.

Upset over the bail to Imran, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has now announced protest rallies in cities across the country, including Lahore.