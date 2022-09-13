HC junks plea of Jiah's mother for re-investigation

Mumbai, September 12
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Rabia Khan, the mother of Bollywood actor Jiah Khan, who allegedly committed suicide, seeking a fresh investigation into the nine-year-old case. A Division Bench of Justices AS Gadkari and MN Jadhav noted that it had faith in the agency that probed the case.
The case was probed by the CBI which had charged actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan’s boyfriend, with abetting her suicide. The body of the actress was found hanging at her Mumbai residence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney-General
He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law off...