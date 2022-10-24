HC no to Gauri Lankesh murder accused's default bail plea

Bengaluru, October 23
The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by an accused in the journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case seeking “default bail” by challenging a lower court order.
Hrishikesh Devdikar of Maharashtra was arrested in January 2020 and sent to judicial custody in connection with the case. Later, he filed an application for ‘statutory/default bail’ under Section 167(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code in the special court. However, his application was not considered by the court. Hence, he approached the High Court against this.
The accused’s contention was that since it was a murder case, a chargesheet had to be filed within 90 days of his arrest. But no chargesheet was filed against him even on April 4, 2020, so he should automatically get bail as per Subsection (2) of Section 167 of CrPC. The government advocate argued that Devdikar was absconding and a chargesheet had already been filed in his absence. On October 21, Justice Suraj Govindaraj rejected the plea, stating the chargesheet in the case was already filed before this accused was arrested. Therefore, he cannot seek the benefit of Subsection (2) of Section 167 of CrPc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...