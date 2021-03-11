HC: Police station CCTVs must have audio, video footage

New Delhi, May 28
The Delhi High Court has said that CCTVs installed in police stations should have both audio and video footage. It has asked a local police station to explain why an audio system was not installed there, as directed by the Supreme Court.
