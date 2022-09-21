HC: Raze illegal construction at Union Minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu

PTI

Mumbai, September 20

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Mumbai civic body to demolish the unauthorised construction at Union Minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu within two weeks, noting it had violated the Floor Space Index and Coastal Regulation Zone rules. “The proposed retention/regularisation of unauthorised work, if accepted, will amount to encouragement of large scale violations,” a division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier told the court that it was willing to hear the second application for regularisation of unauthorised construction, even as the first application had been rejected. The bench also imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Rane.

#Mumbai