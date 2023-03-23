HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

New Delhi, March 22
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on bail pleas of jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case.
Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year and his co-accused are Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma heard arguments by accused’s counsel, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A trial court court had, on November 17, 2022, dismissed the former Delhi minister’s bail application. The HC later issued notice on his bail plea. According to the trial court, it has prima facie come on record that Jain was “actually involved” in hiding the proceeds of crime by paying cash to entry operators based in Kolkata. — IANS
