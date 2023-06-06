HC: Women often denied autonomy over own body

Kochi, June 5
The right of autonomy over one’s body is often denied to the fairer sex and they are bullied, discriminated against, isolated and persecuted for making choices about their bodies and lives, the Kerala High Court said on Monday while discharging a women’s rights activist charged in a POCSO case.
Rehana Fathima, a rights activist, was facing charges under various provisions of the POCSO, Juvenile Justice and the Information Technology Acts for circulating a video in which she was seen posing semi-nude for her minor children, allowing them to paint on her body.
Discharging her from the case, Justice Kauser Edappagath said from the allegations against the 33-year-old activist, it was not possible to anyone to infer that her children were used for any real or simulated sexual acts.
The court said she only allowed her body to be used as a canvas for her children to paint on.
