 Headley has plea bargain, can’t be extradited : The Tribune India

Headley has plea bargain, can’t be extradited

26/11 attacks: Was double agent of US, ISI

Headley has plea bargain, can’t be extradited

David Headley. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 18

The man who surveyed and chose the locations of 2008 terror attack in Mumbai, David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Sayed Gilani, of mixed Pakistani-American parentage, is in prison in Chicago. However, he cannot be extradited as he has entered into a plea bargain with the US Department of Justice.

The US allowed Indian investigators to quiz Headley and he told how Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) gave him Rs 25 lakh to procure a boat, in which 10 terrorists sailed from Karachi to Mumbai in November 2008.

About the deal

  • David Headley entered into a plea bargain with the US Department of Justice
  • He pleaded guilty to planning and carrying out the Mumbai attacks
  • As part of the bargain, he was exempted from being sentenced to death and from getting extradited to any other country

Headley, in the presence of US officials, revealed it was ISI that briefed him on various aspects of the plan.

Headley had stayed at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel in March 2007 and May 2007. His Canadian-Pakistani associate Tahawwur Hussain Rana stayed at a guest house in south Mumbai till November 21, 2008, leaving just five days ahead of the 26/11 attacks. The Taj Hotel bore the maximum brunt of the LeT-sponsored strikes.

Headley made nine visits to India between 2006 and 2009, including a visit after the terror attacks. Rana visited India only once and stayed here for a month.

The duo used landline and mobile phones to contact their “handlers” in Pakistan and travelled within India on trains.

Headley and Rana’s names first figured as suspects in late 2009, a year after the terror attacks. In Mumbai, Headley operated a business of visa facilitation a rented place at Tardeo. But the local police did not verify his antecedents. In Delhi and other cities like Kochi, Pune, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, he stayed in hotels. There was no red flag against the duo.

During Headley’s trial in the US, his past as an informant of the US Drug Enforcement Agency surfaced. Warnings had been given from within the US system of Headley collaborating with the ISI.

The duo carried out meticulous planning, indicating a military-style preparation being masterminded elsewhere.

David Headley entered into a plea bargain with the US Department of Justice. He pleaded guilty to planning and carrying out the Mumbai attacks. As part of the bargain, he was exempted from being sentenced to death and from getting extradited to any other country. India did not like this plea bargain as the version of Headley was a US-dictated version of the event.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

2
Punjab

Raghav and Parineeti shows gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

3
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

4
Punjab

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

5
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

6
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

7
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

8
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers block railway track, say compensation for land acquisition inadequate

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...

Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state

Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state

Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs

In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...

India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Stop waste water release into irrigation channels, says Amritsar DC

Tarn Taran: 21-yr-old Army sepoy killed in road accident

Documentary on architectural heritage of Khalsa College screened

29 ETT teachers get job letters

Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

12-hr outage in most parts of Mohali dist

Donate household articles at Chandigarh MC centres from tomorrow

Rs 132 cr spent on solid waste mgmt, NGT told

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Bus fails to halt at stop for women, driver suspended

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Mann shows support for newly-elected MP Rinku

DC office employees call off pen-down strike

Sewa Kendras start issuing digital receipts for services

Chutani assumes charge as new SE

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

YUG initiative to involve youth in city governance launched by admn

Visitors suffer as DC office employees go on strike

Stepfather rapes minor, nabbed

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Civic body demolishes illegal structures in Patiala

Sirhind residents protest MC’s failure to remove garbage from roadside

3-day capacity-building programme begins at RGNUL

Fatehgarh Sahib: Technology labs encourage active learning, says DC