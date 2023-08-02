 Health Minister Mandaviya defends compromise provision in Section 27d of drug law : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Health Minister Mandaviya defends compromise provision in Section 27d of drug law

Health Minister Mandaviya defends compromise provision in Section 27d of drug law

‘This has been done very thoughtfully and it does not relate to drugs that can lead to death or cause bodily harm’

Health Minister Mandaviya defends compromise provision in Section 27d of drug law

Mansukh Mandaviya. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday defended the recent amendment proposed in the 1940 drug law’s section 27 d which allows for compounding of offences with regard to manufacturing of certain misbranded and substandard medicines paving the way for out of court settlement in case of violation.

“This has been done very thoughtfully and it does not relate to drugs that can lead to death or cause bodily harm. This only pertains to drugs where there’s some defect of storage, dissolution etc, for example if someone produces paracetamol that should ideally have 500 mg salt but actually has 450 mg should we award maximum penalty to such a producer? Likewise suppose a drug is to be stored at a certain temperature but was not stored accordingly should the producer be sent to prison or sentenced to death penalty? For drugs causing bodily harm stringent provisions still remain,” Mandaviya said.

The Jan Vishvas Amendment Bill 2023 passed by Lok Sabha recently dials down section 27 d by retaining prison sentence (not less than 1 year and up to 2 years plus fine up to Rs 20,000) but allowing compounding of offence which would open the doors for settlement out of court and could harm consumer interest. Sources said the move is aimed to reducing litigation burden and allowing compounding of minor offences.

#Mansukh Mandaviya

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

2
Patiala

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

3
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

4
Haryana

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

5
Himachal

Alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

6
Haryana

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

7
Himachal

Weatherman warns of landslips, mudflows in Himachal, heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana

8
Haryana

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 sites in region, seizes incriminating data

9
Punjab

Punjab drug firm shut after WHO alert, Rajya Sabha told

10
Nation

Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Top News

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspe...

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court tells central, state govts to ensure there's no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech

Refuses to stop VHP's protest marches

Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar seeks 4 more companies of central forces, says people behind unrest will not be spared

Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar seeks 4 more companies of central forces, says people behind unrest will not be spared

Khattar said 116 people were arrested and 90 detained since ...

28 pc GST on online gaming stays; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out

28 pc GST on online gaming stays; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out

New levy, after required changes are made in central and sta...

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

A large number of vehicles including about 100 trucks laden ...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Watch: B Praak’s song ‘Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh’ is finally out

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

Chandigarh: Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Criteria fulfilled, Punjab FC to join Indian Super League as 12th team

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

1997 Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court orders de-sealing of cinema premises

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims’ kin

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons