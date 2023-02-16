Health ministry drops 65-year age ceiling for organ recipients from deceased donors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

The health ministry has done away with the existing age ceiling of 65 years for people wanting to receive organs from deceased donors, besides removing the need for people to register for organs in their own state of domicile.

The Centre has notified the new rules from today.

The change also includes removal of registration fee for anyone intending to register for an organ.

Prior to today, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation guidelines said people above 65 years of age cannot receive organs.

“The age cap has been dropped in line with the right to health for everyone,” an official source said.

Further, several states had a provision whereby a person intending to get an organ had to compulsorily register in the state of domicile.

“Now anyone can register anywhere, a unique ID will be generated and given upon registration. There will be no duplication as the unique ID will prevent the same,” said ministry officials.

They added that some states such as Gujarat had a policy whereby one had to be a Gujarati to get the organ in the state.

“The domicile rigidity has also been removed,” officials said.

They added that Kerala and some other states were charging organ registration free which has been dropped too.

The Centre is now engaged with states to develop a one nation one organ policy in line with several court rulings that have directed the government to evolve uniform organ donation guidelines across India.

The first consultation with the states has been held but the policy is work in progress.

The three changes made by the Centre however will apply from today in case of organs from deceased donors.

Importantly, 837 deceased organ transplants happened in 2013 with the numbers rising to 2765 in 2022.

Living organ transplants also rose from 3153 in 2013 to 12791 in 2022.

Still a huge gap

Government data show every year the following number of persons need organ and tissue transplant – kidneys (2.5 lakh); liver (80,000), heart (50,000), cornea (one lakh).

The actual number of organ transplants done annually – kidneys (160), liver (33), heart (45) and cornea (2188).