Health Secy to head key World Health Assembly panel

New Delhi, May 24
India’s Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed chair of the crucial committee B of the World Health Assembly which has been tasked with reviewing the global body’s budget in the midst of pandemic response and preparedness.
Each year, the World Health Assembly deliberates a long and complex list of health challenges and responses, through two committees — Committee A and B. Bhushan is a 1987 Bihar-cadre IAS officer.
