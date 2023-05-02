 'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation : The Tribune India

'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

Surat Court had earlier sentenced Rahul to two years in jail owing to his contentious remark

Surat Court had earlier sentenced Rahul to two years in jail owing to his contentious remark

Rahul Gandhi. PTI file



PTI

Ahmedabad, May 2

Gujarat HC has refused to grant interim relief to Rahul Gandhi on his plea for stay of conviction in defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. 

The court said it will pass final order post summer vacation.

Surat Court had earlier sentenced Rahul to two years in jail owing to his contentious remark. 

The decision had led to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

The court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak had allowed the lawyer for complainant Purnesh Modi to submit additional documents opposing Gandhi's criminal revision application against the Surat sessions court order rejecting his plea to stay his conviction and kept the matter for hearing on May 2.

During an earlier hearing on April 29, Gandhi's lawyer had argued that a maximum punishment of two years for a bailable, non-cognisable offence meant he could lose his Lok Sabha seat “permanently and irreversibly”, which was a “very serious additional irreversible consequence to the person and the constituency he represents”. 

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

