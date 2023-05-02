'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 2

Gujarat HC has refused to grant interim relief to Rahul Gandhi on his plea for stay of conviction in defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

The court said it will pass final order post summer vacation.

Surat Court had earlier sentenced Rahul to two years in jail owing to his contentious remark.

The decision had led to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

The court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak had allowed the lawyer for complainant Purnesh Modi to submit additional documents opposing Gandhi's criminal revision application against the Surat sessions court order rejecting his plea to stay his conviction and kept the matter for hearing on May 2.

During an earlier hearing on April 29, Gandhi's lawyer had argued that a maximum punishment of two years for a bailable, non-cognisable offence meant he could lose his Lok Sabha seat “permanently and irreversibly”, which was a “very serious additional irreversible consequence to the person and the constituency he represents”.

