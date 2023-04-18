Hearing on same-sex marriage in SC today; elitist concept, says govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing before a Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that same-sex marriage is an urban elitist concept far removed from social ethos of India.

In a fresh affidavit filed in the top court, it said extension of the concept of marriage beyond heterosexual union would amount to creating a new social institution.

Maintaining that it was essentially a legislative function which the courts should refrain from deciding, the Centre said Parliament was “presumed to know what is in the best interest of the people and this is doubly so in the case of personal law”.

Demanding dismissal of the petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages, the Centre said, “The competent legislature will have to take into account broader views and voice of the rural, semi-rural and urban population, views of religious denominations keeping in mind personal laws as well as customs governing the field of marriage together with its inevitable cascading effects on several other statutes.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday mentioned the issue before the Bench led by CJI Chandrachud and requested that the Constitution Bench should first decide a preliminary issue of maintainability of the petitions seeking validation of same-sex marriages.

