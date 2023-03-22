Hearing on Sisodia’s bail plea deferred

New Delhi, March 21
A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred to March 24 the hearing on former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in a corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy to enable the parties to file their written submissions.
Sisodia told Special Judge MK Nagpal he has cooperated with the CBI and none of the searches has revealed any incriminating material against him. Sisodia’s counsel, while making submissions on the bail plea of the AAP leader, said custodial interrogation was no longer required and Sisodia was not a flight risk.
