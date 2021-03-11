Heat-wave conditions abate in Northwest; light rain likely at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP over next 3 days

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, May 2
While the heat-wave conditions abated in the Northwest, experts say if La Nina continues, as had been predicted, India is set to see monsoon rains ranging between normal to above normal. Maximum temperatures over Northwest are set to fall by three-four degrees Celsius and remain so until Friday, as per the IMD.
“Isolated light rainfall with duststorm/thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next three days,” it added.
Meanwhile, experts are hoping for rains in May in the country, which is witnessing a largely dry pre-monsoon season. The monsoon normally arrived in India by June 1 and subsequently covers rest of the country.
The IMD, in its El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) bulletin for April, said the prevailing La Nina conditions, though in a weak phase, will continue during upcoming months over the equatorial Pacific region.
The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has estimated 65 per cent chance of La Nina continuing from March to May.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has given a 53 per cent chance for La Nina to continue till August
Experts say the condition will affect weather and seasonal rains responsible for irrigation two-thirds of India’s agricultural tracts.
According to the Skymet Weather, cold anomalies in the Tropical Pacific are still sustaining the trade winds in the equatorial belt. “This situation has supported the La Nina to endure through the spring season and rather extend far into 2022”
“El Nino/La Nina events tend to develop during April – June and reach their maximum strength during October – February. Typically, they persist for 9-12 months though occasionally extend beyond 2 years.
“The current episode of La Nina had begun with monsoon 2020 and is continuing till now with a mild drop during July/August 2021. When in continuation, the 2nd year cooling as such is weaker than the 1st event. La Nina had earlier shown signs of shrinking during January/February 2022, casting speculations of its likely fading by end of the spring season of the Northern Hemisphere,” Skymet added.
