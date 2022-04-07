Heat wave to intensify in Northwest, parts of central India: IMD

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Northwest India and parts of central India are expected to see “more intense and frequent heat wave” conditions in April, IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a virtual event today.

The heat wave spell mainly over west Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of Gujarat and west MP began on March 27. It extended to east Rajasthan, east MP, south Haryana, Delhi and southern parts of UP by March 29. Data for April (2017-21) shows this type of longer spell is not unusual.