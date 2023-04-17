Heatstroke kills 11 at award event

PTI

Mumbai, April 16

The Maharashtra Bhushan award event in Navi Mumbai on Sunday turned tragic with the death of at least 11 persons apparently due to sunstroke as the function, attended by lakhs, was held in an open ground. The temperature was hovering around 40°C. The function held in Kharghar was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. CM Eknath Shinde said 50 persons were admitted to hospital.