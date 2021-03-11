Heavy rain disrupts life in Bengaluru; red alert for Karnataka's coastal districts

Bengaluru, May 18

Heavy rain that lashed Bengaluru has disrupted normal life, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting downpour for the next three days.

The IMD has sounded a red alert for Karnataka's coastal districts and hilly regions for Wednesday.

Bengaluru woke up to drizzles on Wednesday. However, the effects of heavy rain that lashed the city late Tuesday disrupted life.

Traffic snarls on the Bengaluru KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) highway led to vehicles being stranded on the road for more than two hours.

Drain water have flooded houses in Janapriya Layout of R.R. Nagar and many other localities in Bengaluru.

A 20-feet tall compound wall built six months ago also collapsed following the incessant rains.

The heavy rains have uprooted trees on many arterial roads in Bengaluru, affecting vehicular traffic.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday for the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

Following the recent incessant rains in Kerala and Karnataka's Madikeri district, water level in the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in Srirangapatna has touched 100 feet.

This is the first time in 10 years that the water level has reached this level in the month of May.

IANS