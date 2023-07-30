Karam Prakash
New Delhi, July 29
The northwest region, mainly parts of HP, Haryana and Punjab, is expected to receive a fresh spell of heavy rain next week, according to the IMD.
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the region with the likelihood of heavy rain on August 2 and 3. “Light to moderate rainfall is expected over the subsequent two days,” IMD said.
In view of the heavy rain, Himachal may again witness landslides and mudslides while low-lying areas of Punjab and Haryana could witness localised flooding, an official said. The water level in Ghaggar and Yamuna rivers, which causes flooding in the region, could rise too, said the official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...