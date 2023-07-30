Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 29

The northwest region, mainly parts of HP, Haryana and Punjab, is expected to receive a fresh spell of heavy rain next week, according to the IMD.

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the region with the likelihood of heavy rain on August 2 and 3. “Light to moderate rainfall is expected over the subsequent two days,” IMD said.

In view of the heavy rain, Himachal may again witness landslides and mudslides while low-lying areas of Punjab and Haryana could witness localised flooding, an official said. The water level in Ghaggar and Yamuna rivers, which causes flooding in the region, could rise too, said the official.