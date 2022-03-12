Helicopter crashes in Gurez sector, Major killed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

An Army helicopter today crashed in north Kashmir’s Gurez sector, killing one of the pilots. He was identified as Major Sankalp Yadav (29).

The Army Aviation Corps’ Cheetah helicopter was on a mission to evacuate an ailing soldier from a forward post when it crashed in the Baraub area of Gurez in Bandipora district.

The helicopter lost contact with the forward post at Gujran. A search operation was launched. It located the wreckage in a nullah. Major Yadav was the co-pilot. He succumbed to his injuries at 92 Base Hospital. The other injured pilot was rushed to Command Hospital, Udhampur. “His condition is critical, but stable,” a spokesperson said. This was the third fatal crash for the Army Aviation Corps in six months. Two of these involved the antiquated Cheetah helicopter.