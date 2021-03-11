Heritage by-laws of 126 protected monuments completed; Taj Mahal, Qutab Minar await ASI nod

NMA Chairman Tarun Vijay said that the task of making HBLs has been speeded up by “leaps and bounds” and a separate HBL department has been created with four experts headed by a conservation architect

Heritage by-laws of 126 protected monuments completed; Taj Mahal, Qutab Minar await ASI nod

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

National Monuments Authority (NMA), has made a record 101 Heritage By Laws since 2019 covering a total of 126 centrally protected monuments, the culture ministry said Tuesday, noting that draft HBLs for monuments like the Taj Mahal, Qutab Minar, Dwarkadheesh Temple, Dwarka, Hemis Gompa, Leh and Martand Temple, Kashmir are awaiting ASI nod after which they will be sent to the Parliament for approval.

As per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites Remains (AMASR) Act and the mandate given to the NMA, the HBLs work was supposed to be finished by 2012, covering the 3600 centrally protected monuments throughout India.

NMA Chairman Tarun Vijay said that the task of making HBLs has been speeded up by “leaps and bounds” and a separate HBL department has been created with four experts headed by a conservation architect.

The HBL meetings are being conducted thrice a week.

These meetings also involved, inviting the DG ASI and various other regional directors and surveyor archaeologists from every part of the country, eventually resulting in smooth flow of survey maps and draft HBLs from ASI, especially from central, eastern and northern India, the statement said.

“The biggest joy and satisfaction was felt in the NMA when we finalised HBLs for the 14th century Bishnu temple in Manipur; Jagannath Temple in Puri; Chausath Yogini, Jabalpur; Jagatgrama Ashwamedha site and Lakha Mandal group of Shiva temples in Uttarakhand,” the NMA Chairman said.

The National Monuments authority was set up as per the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites Remains (AMASR) (Amendment Validation) Act, 2010, entrusting it with the responsibility to consider granting permissions to applicants for conservation related activity in the centrally prohibited and regulated areas.

The need for the HBLs consequently was induced by the increasing rate of urbanization, development, mounting population pressure, and the pressure on land around the centrally protected monuments, which often obstructed and came in the way of the monument’s 300 metres peripheral jurisdiction. This made it imperative, for regulating the property and individual growth around the monuments, along with the need to balance it with the cause of protecting and preserving the monuments itself, the ministry said.

Such situations and the requirements of the time instrumentalised in the formation of the Heritage by-Laws (HBLs) by the NMA which regularly notifies on its website, inviting the local people’s comments and suggestions with regard to its HBL content.

After receiving people’s comments and suggestions, they are discussed after a period of 30 days and if found useful the HBLs amended, and sent to the Ministry of Culture seeking their affirmation and then getting it ratified by the Parliament as the final acceptance.

Vijay also remarked that the capacity of NMA has been expanded considerably because now a total of 41 new top notch Heritage Bodies have been included in the NMA panel for making HBLs.

The NMA has also brought down the NOC pendency to nil because of the online features which remarkably expedited the process and also vouched for print transparency keeping in mind the interests of the applicant, as can be gauged from a record 82 per cent approval of 1,118 NOCS out of 1,360.

#asi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

2
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

3
Punjab

Low-fat, high-fibre diet suggested for Navjot Singh Sidhu

4
Nation

BJP–Congress exchange charges over Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with ‘anti-India, anti-Hindu’ Jeremy Corbyn

5
Chandigarh

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide near Pandoh

7
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

8
Punjab

AAP Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

9
Punjab

Despite crunch, medical specialists doing administrative work in Punjab

10
Punjab

Give up possession of Panchayat land by June 30, Punjab Govt tells squatters

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

From Amritsar to Cannes...
Amritsar

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Top News

Punjab health minister sacked over corruption charges

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

Singla was allegedly taking 1 pc commission on all tenders f...

Police constable shot dead in Srinagar

Police constable shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar; 7-year-old daughter injured

Constable Saifullah Qadri is third policeman to be killed in...

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

Singla reportedly told the person that he should give the co...

India-US strategic partnership is a partnership of trust in true sense: PM Modi during talks with President Biden in Tokyo

India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force

Committed to making India-US ties the closest on the planet:...

Panel to probe 'wrong death declaration' of newborn in J&K’s Banihal

Newborn dug out of grave found alive in J&K's Banihal; probe ordered

4-member panel to probe complaint against Banihal Community ...

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices in Amritsar

Electronics goods gutted in fire in Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

Clouds bring respite from scorching heat

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Arrest warrant for Maur ex-SHO

2017 blast case: Arrest warrant for Maur ex-SHO

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Mohali: Rs 18-lakh bank theft case cracked, two in police net

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Delhi triple suicide: Police say women may have watched YouTube videos on ending life

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Drug racket: Five more Punjab Police Academy cops in police net

Borewell death: No lessons learnt from 2019 Sangrur incident

Under-construction wall of a house collapses in Jalandhar Cantt, two dead

Jalandhar: 27-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in city

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in Ludhiana city

Miscreants rough up Ludhiana cop, take away private vehicle

2 booked for assault, firing into air in Ludhiana

Sewer connections of two dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

Gang of looters busted, nine nabbed in Ludhiana

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

AAP Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

Gusty winds, rain bring down mercury in Patiala

Patiala district team visits Indore for tips on solid waste management

Anomalies in private colleges: Punjabi University, Patiala, examining reports, role of screening committees

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind meets Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit