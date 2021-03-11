‘He’s at a wedding’: Congress releases Rahul Gandhi’s Nepal picture

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s video partying at Kathmandu’s famous nightclub Lord of the Drinks went viral, several official Congress handles on Wednesday tweeted a picture of Gandhi attending his friend Sumnima’s wedding in Nepal.

“BJP-RSS kaa dushprachaar, todenge Gandhi har baar (Gandhi will dismantle BJP-RSS malafide again and again)”, Bihar Congress said tweeting the latest picture which shows Rahul Gandhi sitting in the company of the bride, a former CNN correspondent, and her father Bhim Udas, ex Nepal ambassador to Myanmar.

The picture was Congress Party’s rebuttal to BJP’s viral Twitter messages yesterday accusing Gandhi of “consistency as far as being missing in action is concerned.”

Meanwhile, the Kathmandu night club where Rahul partied confirmed he had been there with friends but denied the presence of the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal in the gathering.

Questions had yesterday been raised about the identity of the lady in the viral video with Rahul with several BJP sympathisers asking if she was the Chinese ambassador to Nepal.

Today, however, Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell head, posted a fresh tweet asking why Gandhi was supporting people who were challenging India’s territorial integrity.

Malviya posted an old tweet by Sumnima Udas where she says, “Nepal issued a new map, should have been done decades ago.”

“From China to Nepal, who does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity?” asked Malviya.

Gandhi arrived in Nepal on Monday on a five-day private visit. Kathmandu newspapers said the Congress leader was in the country’s Capital to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas.

The marriage function happened on Tuesday and a reception is scheduled for May 5 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bauddha.