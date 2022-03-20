Hewlett Foundation will need prior govt approval for funding Indian NGOs: Officials

American donor on the ‘Prior Reference Category’ under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010

Hewlett Foundation will need prior govt approval for funding Indian NGOs: Officials

Photo for representation.

PTI

New Delhi, March 20

The Hewlett Foundation, one of the top American philanthropic institutions, has been barred by the Ministry of Home Affairs from donating funds to any Indian NGO without prior government approval after the alleged violation of laws by recipients, officials said.

The US-based donor gave over USD 465 million to scores of organisations globally, including in India, in 2020.

The Hewlett Foundation provides funds to the NGOs working in diverse fields of education, environment, gender equity and governance.

The American donor has been put on the ‘Prior Reference Category (PRC)’ under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA), a Home Ministry official said.

Placing on the PRC or the MHA’s watch list means the foreign donor will not be able to send any fund to any NGO in India without prior approval of the government.

The funds donated by the Hewlett Foundation were used by the Indian NGOs for purposes not allowed under the FCRA, the official alleged, without disclosing details.

The foundation was established in 1966 by engineer and entrepreneur William R. Hewlett and his wife Flora Lamson Hewlett with their eldest son Walter Hewlett.

William R. Hewlett was the co-founder of the global technology giant Hewlett-Packard (HP).

Under the new rules, all FCRA registered NGOs have to maintain an account at the State Bank of India’s parliament street branch in New Delhi.

Once an NGO is placed under the PRC, the bank has to inform the MHA if there is any fund transfer from abroad before being credited to the account concerned.

It is the MHA that takes the final decision whether the foreign fund will be allowed to be credited to the account of the Indian NGO concerned, another official said.

The prohibitive action against the Hewlett Foundation has been taken since November 2021.

The government has cancelled the FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of the law in the last five years.

There were 22,762 FCRA-registered organisations till December-end 2021.

Officials said the FCRA licence of 18,778 organisations expired between September 29, 2020 and December 31, 2021. Out of them, as many as 12,989 organisations have applied for the renewal of the FCRA licence between September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

Since 5,789 organisations did not apply for the renewal of the FCRA licence last month, they were deemed to have ceased to be FCRA registered organisations, an official said.

Registration under the FCRA is a must for any NGO to receive funds from abroad.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

2
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

3
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

4
Amritsar

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

5
Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

6
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

7
Nation

Punjab and Haryana High Court Collegium gives names of 13 advocates for elevation as Judges

8
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

9
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

10
Punjab Election

10 in Punjab Cabinet, 8 first-time MLAs

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

In first order to Punjab police, CM Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu will supervise the new four-membe...

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...

Biren Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister again

Biren Singh named chief minister of Manipur for second term

BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the ...

MP Manish Tewari advices CM Bhagwant Mann on the BBMB issue, suggests possibility of filing lawsuit

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement