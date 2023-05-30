 High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam : The Tribune India

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denies the relief to the AAP leader, who was arrested on February 26, saying the allegations against him are very serious in nature

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Manish Sisodia. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 30

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam being probed by the CBI.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denied the relief to the AAP leader, who was arrested on February 26, saying the allegations against him are very serious in nature.

The high court, while pronouncing its verdict on the bail plea, said Sisodia is an influential man and the possibility that witnesses could be influenced if he is released on bail cannot be ruled out.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning.

He has challenged the March 31 order of a trial court which had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the matter, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the "scam" and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90 crore-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

He is also in custody in a related money-laundering case. 

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #manish sisodia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

2
Diaspora

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

3
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

4
Trending

Why Sidhu Moosewala still lives in fans' hearts? Watch best tributes in tweets as the Punjabi singer trends on his first death anniversary

5
Nation

How did Sengol end up in pvt residence of Pt Nehru, BJP MP Jethmalani demands official probe

6
Bathinda

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

7
Punjab

No alliance when ideological differences exist, says Navjot Sidhu on AAP

8
Sports

IPL Final: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win IPL title for record-equalling fifth time

9
Delhi

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

10
Punjab

Punjab govt to digitise all land records, to be available on a single click

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

Top News

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...

Delhi teen’s killer boyfriend ‘changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denies the relief to the AAP lea...

How ChatGPT, electronic devices were used to cheat in Telangana Public Service Commission exams

How ChatGPT, electronic devices were used to cheat in Telangana Public Service Commission exams


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Punjab-origin gangster Amarpreet Samra shot in Canada

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

5 months on, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest continues on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Delhi teen’s killer boyfriend ‘changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

HC dismisses petition challenging RBI decision on Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Truck hits bike, 2 killed in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Barjinder Singh Hamdard seeks 10 days to appear before Vigilance in Jang-e-Azadi memorial case

No change in broadcast of Akashvani's Punjabi news bulletins

Protest over broken road in Phagwara, traffic blocked

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Activist, supporters protest outside DC office, demand justice for victims

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Farmers demand MSP; submit memo to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing