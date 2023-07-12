High Court reserves order on plea of Afzal Ansari in 2007 Gangsters Act case

Prayagraj (UP), July 12
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on an application of former MP Afzal Ansari who sought a stay on the sentence passed by a Ghazipur court against him in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.
Ansari had appealed against the judgment of the special MP/MLA court in which he was sentenced to four years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
The order was reserved by Justice Raj Beer Singh.
On Wednesday, it was argued that the Gangsters Act was invoked over the former MP’s alleged involvement in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and in that case, he has been acquitted.
However, the application was opposed on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.
The Ghazipur court on April 29 convicted Ansari along with Mukhtar Ansari under the 2007 Gangsters Act and sentenced him to four years and Mukhtar to 10 years of imprisonment.
After the judgement, Afzal Ansari was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.
