 High refill cost major factor impeding shift to LPG in low-income households in India, finds Study : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • High refill cost major factor impeding shift to LPG in low-income households in India, finds Study

High refill cost major factor impeding shift to LPG in low-income households in India, finds Study

Significant portion of households, around 41 pc according to National Family Health Survey, still rely on solid fuels, primarily due to economic constraints

High refill cost major factor impeding shift to LPG in low-income households in India, finds Study

A delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart amid monsoon rains at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, August 21

High refill costs, complex application process, absence of doorstep delivery and poor grievance redressal mechanisms are formidable barriers hindering the access, adoption and sustained use of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) among low-income households in India, a new study says.

The study, part of a Cleaner Air and Better Health (CABH) project, aims at identifying the challenges impeding a shift away from unclean biomass fuels, guiding policy interventions and driving behavioral change.

Supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the CABH is led by a consortium headed by independent think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water.

The study examined multiple dimensions, including women’s attitudes towards biomass usage, the adoption and sustained use of LPG, perceptions of household air pollution (HAP), and awareness about the health risks linked to HAP.

Since its inception in 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has been instrumental in expanding LPG access among low-income households. The scheme aims to provide LPG connections, a gas stove and a 14.2 kg cylinder to deprived households.

Though nearly 9.59 crore connections have been issued as of March 2023, the study points out that LPG access does not guarantee sustained use.

Affordability remains a major concern as volatile household incomes often collide with the high cost of LPG refills. A significant portion of households, around 41 per cent according to the National Family Health Survey, still rely on solid fuels, primarily due to economic constraints.

Gender norms, systemic factors and a lack of awareness around LPG benefits compound these challenges.

Women above the age of 18, who are the primary fuel users, participated in 10 focus group discussions and nine in-depth interviews in the selected regions. The contrasting states of Jharkhand, where 67.8 percent of households use solid fuel, and Delhi, with only 0.8 per cent of such households, were chosen to provide a comprehensive view of the issue.

One of the central findings is that the ease of access to fuel sources determines the choice of cooking fuel among low-income households. Economic constraints coupled with perceptions around the price, safety, taste and health implications of LPG act as deterrents to its adoption.

The study also found that most participants were unfamiliar with the concept of household air pollution, highlighting the need for extensive awareness campaigns.

Economic realities play a significant role as urban low-income households, often comprising daily wage earners, are unable to manage the lumpsum payment required for refilling LPG cylinders.

The complexity of the application process and the lack of customer-centric distribution further amplify the challenge. The study noted a heavy reliance on community networks for information dissemination, indicating the need for targeted communication strategies.

At the household and community levels, suggestions include designing and implementing behaviour change and awareness campaigns regarding the health impacts of biomass burning, the benefits of transitioning to LPG, and its safe usage. These campaigns should be conducted through self help groups and other social networks.

Another step is to establish a local-level baseline data on households’ fuel usage patterns. This data would help identify specific groups that should be targeted for interventions aimed at promoting the switch to clean cooking fuels, the study says.

On a district level, utilising flexi-funds under schemes like the Integrated Child Development Services, National Health Mission, or the district-level funds from the District Mineral Fund in Jharkhand is advised. These funds could be directed towards supporting campaigns that raise awareness about women’s health and household air pollution.

Additionally, it is important to ensure the doorstep delivery of LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana in all regions. Exploring models such as the Public Distribution System to enhance delivery could prove beneficial, it says.

Support with documentation should be provided to highly vulnerable households, particularly those in non-notified ‘bastis’, to assist them in applying for LPG cylinders, the study suggested.

To facilitate the application process for LPG connections and PMUY, designated personnel can be stationed at common service centres. Establishing a robust and accessible grievance redressal mechanism in each panchayat or ward would address issues such as gas-cutting and delays in application processing effectively.

The study suggests that policy interventions could include increasing awareness about the affordable 5-kg LPG cylinder, particularly among low-income households, and ensuring its consistent supply.

Exploration of flexible payment options such as installment payments for LPG cylinders through existing SHG networks and local banking systems should also be considered. Exploring schemes under the Health or Women and Child Development departments to provide incentives for transitioning to LPG or offering additional subsidies is recommended, it said.

To enhance accessibility and generate employment opportunities for women, the study proposed to add an additional tier to the existing LPG refilling and distribution system. This could involve the establishment of LPG refilling stations in rural locations in Jharkhand, owned and operated by women SHGs.

Household air pollution poses significant health hazards, especially for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly in low-income households across urban and rural India. When combined with poor air quality, it is associated with a multitude of health issues.

Household air pollution can be attributed to the combustion of solid biomass fuels for cooking and heating. The burning of biomass produces high concentrations of respirable particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and formaldehyde, among other harmful gases and toxic organic compounds.

Using biomass for cooking exacerbates household air pollution and its associated health problems, the study said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: Touchdown time to live coverage, all you need to know about August 23 soft landing

2
Haryana

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala announces new industrial township for Faridabad

3
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

4
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash 'using swords' in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

5
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

6
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

7
Punjab

Two soldiers from Punjab among 9 Army personnel killed in Ladakh road accident

8
Nation

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue, says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

9
Himachal

Met warns of heavy rain in Himachal for 3 days from Tuesday

10
Nation

Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Top News

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in different parts of Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

Raids are on to arrest some other farmer leaders

10 people trapped in Himachal’s Mandi dam due to rise in water level rescued

10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued

They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer included in India's Asia Cup squad; Tilak Varma earns maiden ODI call-up

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer included in India's Asia Cup squad; Tilak Varma earns maiden ODI call-up

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the squad...

Delhi govt officer accused of raping minor taken into police custody

Delhi govt officer accused of raping minor taken into police custody

Police also take the accused's wife into custody; the statem...

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 20...


Cities

View All

BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70,000 affected so far

Motive was carjacking, not kidnapping, say Amritsar police

Breach widens in Tarn Taran, 20K acres in 19 villages under water

Sikh bodies seek withdrawal of passport for travel to Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

Pink bollworm attacks cotton, Agri Dept on toes

Pink bollworm attacks cotton in Bathinda, Agri Dept on toes

Bathinda: 3 of family robbed at knifepoint

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes slow on health infrastructure

15-year-old boy electrocuted at Nayagaon

No end to misery from heavy rain in Chandigarh

Three staffers of Kajheri hotel held for trafficking, girl rescued

Delhi govt officer accused of raping minor taken into police custody

Delhi govt officer accused of raping minor taken into police custody

Gurugram: Snake charmers arrested for robbing people at traffic signals

All temporary employees of MCD will be regularised: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

High Court to hear plea challenging inclusion of CAs under PMLA

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Two held for murder, snatching

Pathankot land scam: Revenue officials, police were ‘hand in glove’ with mining mafia

Jalandhar: In tents for 40 days, kids bear the brunt

Hoshiarpur: Words don’t match your actions, Mehtabpur youth tells BJP leaders

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

3 robbers barge into house, thrash 70-yr-old woman

Fire breaks out at footwear shop

Open House: What else can be done by the Municipal Corporation to improve sanitary conditions in the city?

Bittu distributes assistive aids to differently abled at camp

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Musical programme concludes in Patiala

Dialectical behaviour therapy effective in overcoming suicidal thoughts: Study

Punjab Rice millers meet Chief Minister, raise issues faced by industry