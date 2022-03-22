High speed Wi-Fi internet facility now available at 6,100 railway stations: RailTel

New Delhi, March 22
The high-speed free Wi-Fi internet facility is now available at 6,100 railway stations across the country, RailTel said on Tuesday.
“The milestone of 6,100 stations with Wi-Fi coverage was reached today (Tuesday) with the commissioning of Wi-Fi facility at Ubarni railway station (Rae Bareli district, UP) in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway,” the statement by RailTel noted.
RailTel has provided state of the art public Wi-Fi under the brand name of Railwire.— RailTel (@RailTel) March 22, 2022
Currently 6100 stations are live with RailTel’s RailWire Wi-Fi. #railwire #railTel #railtelcorporation #stationwifi pic.twitter.com/tMQKXWO3E1
RailTel, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, said it is close to expanding this coverage to all stations—except the halt stations—in the country.
Out of the aforementioned 6,100 stations, more than 5,000 stations are in rural areas, it said.
The project of providing free Wi-Fi internet facility at stations was envisaged in the Railway budget of 2015, it noted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'
The chief minister’s fresh announcement came days after Mann...
CUET exams: Common entrance test in July for UG admissions in central varsities
Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing o...
In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health
Presents its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120. 23 crore
After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days
Tuesday’s interaction was part of the series of meetings tha...
Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23
Discussion on Governor’s address postponed till next session