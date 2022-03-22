High speed Wi-Fi internet facility now available at 6,100 railway stations: RailTel

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

The high-speed free Wi-Fi internet facility is now available at 6,100 railway stations across the country, RailTel said on Tuesday.

“The milestone of 6,100 stations with Wi-Fi coverage was reached today (Tuesday) with the commissioning of Wi-Fi facility at Ubarni railway station (Rae Bareli district, UP) in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway,” the statement by RailTel noted.

RailTel has provided state of the art public Wi-Fi under the brand name of Railwire.

RailTel, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, said it is close to expanding this coverage to all stations—except the halt stations—in the country.

Out of the aforementioned 6,100 stations, more than 5,000 stations are in rural areas, it said.

The project of providing free Wi-Fi internet facility at stations was envisaged in the Railway budget of 2015, it noted.