Highest number of under trial prisoners in UP, Bihar and MP

New Delhi, March 16
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have the highest number of undertrial prisoners lodged in jails among the states and union territories, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.
Rai said in Rajya Sabha that while Uttar Pradesh has 80,557 under trial prisoners as of December 31, 2020, as many as 44,187 under trial prisoners are in jails in Bihar followed by 31,712 prisoners in Madhya Pradesh.
The total number of prisoners in jails of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are 1,07,395, 51,934 and 45,484 respectively, he said in a written reply.
Rai said 26,171 under trial prisoners are in jails in Maharashtra, 20,144 in West Bengal, 17,103 in Jharkhand, 16,930 in Rajasthan, 15,643 in Punjab, 15,619 in Odisha, 14,951 in Haryana and 14,506 in Delhi.
