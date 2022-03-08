Highly polarised UP contest comes to end

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 7

With the last vote cast, the seven-phase elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly came to an end today. As exit polls take over the discourse, candidates and voters alike wait anxiously for the results to be out on Thursday.

The high-stakes elections, which started amid the Omicron wave, witnessing several ups and downs, saw the Akhilesh Yadav-led coalition putting up a spirited fight against the collective might of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah and other top guns of the BJP.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath caresses his pet dog during his visit to Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Monday. PTI

However, some trends remained constant such as the word “lekin” (but), which dominated the discourse. For example, there was an oft-repeated statement — “Akhilesh Yadav is doing well, ‘lekin’ (but)…”

Despite all the talk of development and double-engine government, Hindutva was an important factor for BJP supporters in a “direct, highly polarised fight” between Adityanath and Akhilesh. Several BJP legislators faced perceptible anger, including in the PM’s constituency Varanasi.

CM Adityanth battled a strong anti-incumbency fuelled by anger against “dummy/ineffective” MLAs, unemployment, inflation and stray cattle menace.

The exit of OBC leaders such as Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan in the run-up to the elections did not help the BJP. As a result, in the party changing its plan to replace several MLAs and making it more vulnerable to the anti-incumbency factor.

Keeping the power centralised did not help Adityanath. However, led by PM Modi, the BJP tackled Akhilesh and his party-led coalition with allegations of “being pro-mafia and pro-terrorists” though its biggest strength was free ration — “roti, kapda makan” — provided by the Centre, especially during and post-Covid. “They helped a lot,” said voters, even those who suffered during the Covid lockdown or were upset due to lack of jobs.

Repolling in six Manipur booths today

Imphal: Repolling will take place on March 8 in six booths in two districts of Manipur. Voting in these polling stations in Ukhrul and Senapati was declared “void” following violence on March 5 during the second and final phase of the Assembly polls in the state, officials said on Monday. The repoll will begin at 7 am and conclude by 4 pm. PTI

Priyanka meets Ashok Gehlot over post-poll scenario

Jaipur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Jaipur on Monday to discuss the post-poll scenario with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ahead of the Assembly poll results in five states on March 10. She was accompanied by party leader Rajeev Shukla. PTI

Hindutva key issue

