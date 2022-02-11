Hijab controversy and protests: BJP leaders like Giriraj Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe demand a UCC

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, February 11

Amid the ongoing hijab controversy and related protests in many parts of the country, senior BJP leaders, including union minister Giriraj Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, today batted in favour of a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Calling the UCC “need of the hour”, Singh said “attempts are being made to break the country on the name of religion and region.”

“A situation is being created that the UCC has become the need of the hour,” he said, calling for “one nation, one law.”

Similar demand was made by Sahasrabuddhe.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also accused the Congress of “misleading the people.”

Meanwhile, several observers are also reading the controversy in relation to the ongoing elections in key state UttarPradesh, where the community has considerable sway in many parts.

As protests spread across the country, including the Aligarh Muslim University, in Uttar Pradesh and other states, BJP leaders are also sensing an "outside hand" in the controversy.

