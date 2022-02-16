Hijab row: MEA slams OIC for interference

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

India has responded angrily to an unusually lengthy statement from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) on the hijab controversy in Karnataka.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Jeddah-based OIC expressed concerns over what it called “continued attacks on Muslims in India” and called upon the international community to take necessary measures.

“The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. The OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India. As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday.

He also pointed out that issues in India were resolved in accordance with the constitutional framework, as well as democratic ethos and polity. In September last year, the MEA had accused the OIC of “helplessly” allowing itself to be held hostage by Pakistan when it had criticised India at the UN Human Rights Council.