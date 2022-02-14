Prohibitory orders clamped in Mangaluru in view of hijab row

PTI

Mangaluru, February 14

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped around the 200-metre radius of all high schools within the city police commissionerate limits from Monday till February 19.

The move is part of a precautionary measure in view of the hijab controversy.

The high schools are reopening on Monday after the holiday declared by the state government.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar issued the order, which will be effective from 6 am on Monday till 6 pm on February 19.

As the Mangaluru Commissionerate is currently a very sensitive region, the orders had been clamped to maintain law and order and to prevent crowd formation, the commissioner said in a communique.

The Udupi district administration has already issued similar orders around all high schools in the district for the same period.

