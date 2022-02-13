Hijab-saffron shawl row: Section 144 imposed around schools in Karnataka’s Udupi

Mangaluru, February 13
The Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19.
The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening on Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.
The order will be in effect from 6 AM on February 14 to 6 PM on February 19.
The order has been clamped following a request by the district superintendent of police to deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao for imposing Section 144 within a 200-metre radius around all the high schools.
As per the order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings, including protests and rallies, are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.
