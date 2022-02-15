Himanta Biswa Sarma, KCR spar over surgical strikes

New Delhi, February 14
The politics over the Pulwama terror attacks and subsequent surgical strikes was back in the news on the third anniversary of the incident today, as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released a video purportedly of the Indian Army’s action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and slammed his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for questioning the turn of events.
Sarma posted a video on Twitter and said: “Dear KCR, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strikes by our brave Army. In spite of this, you question the valour of our armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army.”
The video shared by Sarma comprises screenshots of maps, satellite images and cut shots of various videos.
Rao had on Sunday said, “Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda. This is the reason people are asking for it.”
Union Minister V Muraleedharan posted a message on Twitter: “Such a disgrace! Telangana CM KCR raises doubts over armed forces in surgical strikes.” —
