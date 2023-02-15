Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up on Friday Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur's petition seeking prosecution of Adani group of companies under various laws in the wake of a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research that levelled certain allegations against the group.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with two other PILs on the issue which were already fixed for hearing on February 17 after Thakur’s advocate sought urgent listing of her plea.

The Centre had on Monday accepted the top court's proposal to set up an expert committee to suggest measures to strengthen regulatory mechanisms for the stock market in the wake of the Adani group share crash following the Hindenburg Research report even as it said SEBI and other agencies were well-equipped to handle it.

Thakur has requested the top court to order a probe by the authorities concerned against the Adani group and his associates under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge.

In the alternative, she wanted the court to direct the agencies to probe the role of the SBI for investing in Adani shares allegedly at inflated prices.