New Delhi, February 15
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up on Friday Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur's petition seeking prosecution of Adani group of companies under various laws in the wake of a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research that levelled certain allegations against the group.
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with two other PILs on the issue which were already fixed for hearing on February 17 after Thakur’s advocate sought urgent listing of her plea.
The Centre had on Monday accepted the top court's proposal to set up an expert committee to suggest measures to strengthen regulatory mechanisms for the stock market in the wake of the Adani group share crash following the Hindenburg Research report even as it said SEBI and other agencies were well-equipped to handle it.
Thakur has requested the top court to order a probe by the authorities concerned against the Adani group and his associates under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge.
In the alternative, she wanted the court to direct the agencies to probe the role of the SBI for investing in Adani shares allegedly at inflated prices.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...