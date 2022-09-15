Hindi a friend of regional languages, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, September 14
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Hindi was not a competitor but a “friend” of all other regional languages in the country and they were mutually dependent on each other for growth.
Shah said this in Gujarat’s Surat district while inaugurating the All-India Official Language Conference on Hindi Day.
He denounced the “disinformation” campaign to pit Hindi against other Indian languages. He also stressed the need to strengthen local languages with Hindi, saying “co-existence is must to make Hindi flexible by taking words from other languages to expand its dictionary”.
“Some people are spreading disinformation that Hindi and Gujarati, Hindi and Tamil, Hindi and Marathi are competitors. Hindi cannot be a competitor to any other language. Hindi is the friend of all languages of the country,” Shah said.
