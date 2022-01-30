Hindu Mahasabha pays tribute to Nathuram Godse, confers ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Kalicharan held for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

On January 19, Thane police in Maharashtra arrested Kalicharan from Chhattisgarh

Hindu Mahasabha pays tribute to Nathuram Godse, confers ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Kalicharan held for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Kalicharan Maharaj. File photo

PTI

Bhopal/Gwalior, January 30

On a day the nation observed Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, the Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday paid tribute to his assassin Nathuram Godse and a co-accused in the Gandhi murder trial, Narayan Apte, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior by observing “Godse-Apte Smriti Diwas”.

The right-wing organisation also bestowed “Godse-Apte Bharat Ratna” in Gwalior upon jailed religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, who was arrested last December for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Mahatma during a Dharma Sansad held in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, and four leaders of the Mahasabha.

“We performed ‘aarti’ of Bharat Mata with a resolve to integrate India with Pakistan to make it ‘Akhand Bharat’. We are observing January 30 as the ‘Godse Apte Smriti Diwas’ day to express our anger over their arrest on January 30, 1948,” Hindu Mahasabha’s national vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj told PTI over the phone from Gwalior.

The country on Sunday paid tribute to the Father of the Nation on his 74th death anniversary.

Bharadwaj said the Mahasabha has honoured Kalicharan Maharaj and four leaders of Hindu Mahasabha with the “Godse-Apte Bharat Ratna” in Gwalior.

“Since Kalicharan Maharaj is in jail, the honour was received by Pramod Lohpatre on his behalf,” Bharadwaj said.

He blamed Mahatma Gandhi for the partition of India in 1947, which he said led to the killing and displacement of lakhs of Hindus.

Talking to reporters after attending the programme in Mahasabha’s office in the Daulatganj area of Gwalior, Bharadwaj claimed the Hindu Mahasabha had made a huge contribution to the freedom struggle.

“People should not be misled into believing that India got independence due to charkha (spinning wheel popularised by Mahatma Gandhi),” he said.

Bharadwaj alleged that Congress and BJP didn’t inform the people about the sacrifice made by seers and “seven lakh people who lost their lives during the freedom struggle”.

Mahasabha pays tribute and respects all the revolutionaries, he added.

Last November, the Hindu Mahasabha had said it will sculpt a statue of Nathuram Godse using the soil brought from Haryana’s Ambala Central Jail, where he was hanged to death in 1949.

In November 2017, Gwalior district authorities had confiscated Godse’s bust foiling the right-wing outfit’s attempt to turn its office into a ‘temple’ of Godse.

When asked about the Mahasabha honouring Kalicharan and others with “Godse Apte Bharat Ratna”, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma said that it was the incumbent BJP government at the Centre which has taken Mahatma Gandhi’s work to the people.

“There is a process of providing ‘Bharat Ratna’ (the highest civilian honour in India) by the Centre. It can’t be given to anybody standing on the road,” he said, adding that there is freedom of expression in the country.

On January 19, Thane police in Maharashtra arrested Kalicharan from Chhattisgarh in connection with a case registered against him in Thane for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

5
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

8
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

9
Punjab

Former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress

10
Nation

Martyrs’ Day: Nation observe Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

JeM’s top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

JeM's top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district