 Hindu spiritual community in South does much more than missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat : The Tribune India

Hindu spiritual community in South does much more than missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat

Emphasising on the need to eradicate backwardness from society, RSS chief said everyone is equal

Hindu spiritual community in South does much more than missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal (left) during the Rashtriya Sewa Sangam 2023, in Jaipur, on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

Jaipur, April 7

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said social service by Hindu spiritual gurus in the southern states was several times more than that provided by missionaries, but added that this is not a matter of competition.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day conclave of the Rashtriya Sewa Sangam organised by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate at Keshav Vidhyapeeth in Jamdoli near Jaipur.

Bhagwat said intellectuals in the country generally mention (Christian) missionaries when talking about service to society.

“Missionary organisations run various institutions, schools and hospitals all over the world — everyone knows this. But what is the Hindu seer community doing? With this thought in mind, a Hindu service fair was held in Chennai,” he said.

It was noticed there that the service done by the acharyas, munis and sanyasis in Kannada-speaking, Telugu-speaking, Malayalam-speaking and Tamil-speaking provinces “is many times more than the service done by the missionaries,” he said.

 “But I am not talking about any competition – about more than them, less than them,” the RSS chief added quickly. “This cannot be the measure of service. Service is service, service is not a matter of competition. Service is the natural expression of man's humanity,” he said.

Bhagwat said animals too are sensitive but it is a human quality to act on sensitivity, which is called compassion.

Emphasising on the need to eradicate backwardness from society, Bhagwat said everyone is equal. "We all are part of the society; we all are the society together. If we are not united, we will be incomplete," he said.

He said there is a disparity in society, which is not needed.

 “Unfortunately this situation has come. We do not want this situation, this disparity,” he said.

Citing the example of the human body, he said when there is pain in the leg, all other parts start functioning together (as a support system) to focus on the pain. Similarly, service should be done in such a way that no section of society is left out.

He said service makes a healthy society, but before that, it makes an individual healthy.

Referring to the nomadic community, Bhagwat said they contributed to the freedom struggle, refused to bow down and roamed from place to place but have no domicile. RSS is doing service for them also, he said.

Speaking earlier, Balyogi Umesh Das Nath, the mahant of Valmiki Dham in Ujjain, said saints, seers and great men had stopped separatism in the country and maintained the strength of Sanatan Dharma.

But because of some infiltrators within the country, the sound of conch shells and bells has stopped and people have to hear "azan" blared through loudspeakers five times a day, he said.

He also said that because of economic disparity, cases of "love jihad" are rising as young boys and girls are ready to marry on their own (love marriage). Nath asked "conservative people" to show willingness to marry their children in families from the lower economic strata to allow society to achieve social harmony.

Love Jihad is a term used by right-wing organisations to allege conversions are taking place through marriages.

Later, Bhagwat in his speech referred to the address by Nath and said whatever he said was "very clear and true". However, Bhagwat did not clarify which part of Nath's speech he appeared to be endorsing.

 “We will have to think about it and go according to it, if not today then tomorrow. We are trying to make it happen today because that is the goal of a healthy society,” he said.

Ajay Piramal, the chairman of Piramal Group, Mumbai, was also present at the conclave.

The three-day event is being organised by Rashtriya Sewa Bharti which is held after five years.

Nearly 4,000 representatives of voluntary service organisations are attending the conclave based on the theme of "self-reliant and prosperous India".  

#Mohan Bhagwat #RSS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

3
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

4
Nation

Government mulls Class XII boards twice a year

5
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

6
Punjab

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab

7
Sports

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

8
Nation

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

9
Nation

Temple in Canada vandalised again, MEA seeks action

10
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Top News

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Says clueless Congress assigns tailors’ job to barbers, can’...

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

Giani Harpreet Singh called a special gathering at Takht Sri...

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh in Delhi

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka G...


Cities

View All

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

Two arrested for producing fake power of attorney

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, Chandigarh Housing Board offers to return 123 acres

Chandigarh: No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction in Chandigarh, same result

Man shot at outside hotel in Nayagaon, cops suspect gang rivalry

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

Jalandhar: Mahila Congress ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 kill woman, hide body in box; booked

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET